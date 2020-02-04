Poignant vigil in Dunloy: community turns out in huge numbers to unite against illegal drugs

HUGE numbers of people attended the vigil held outside Dunloy Parish Centre last Monday night (January 27) to demonstrate a united community against illegal drugs.

Inclement wintery weather did not deter the estimated 1500 plus people from Dunloy and the surrounding villages of Rasharkin, Loughguile, Cloughmills and other areas.

The vigil was addressed from the steps of the Parish Centre by Parish Priest Fr Darren Brennan and local MLA Philip McGuigan, who said that it sent out a strong message that, “drug dealers aren’t welcome in Dunloy.”

The catalyst for the event was recent death of a local woman who lost her life to suicide, something that Fr Brennan described as an 'eye opener' for the local community.

A minute silence was held for her and all other individuals and families touched by drugs.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Fr Brennan said: “As it was Holocaust Memorial Day, I mentioned the darkness of that tragic period and reflected on how the drug culture creates a different sort of darkness that can creep into our towns and villages.

“But we wanted to have as positive a message as possible, it wasn't all about condemnation.”

