COLERAINE: Police appeal for information following petrol bomb attack

Detectives are investigating a petrol bomb attack in Coleraine during the early hours of this morning (Monday 3rd February).



Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "We received a report from the NIFRS at approximately 1:40am that just minutes earlier, around 1:35am, an object had been thrown through the living room window of a property on Lodge Road and the living room was on fire. Damage was caused to furniture and the living room floor. However, further damage was prevented by the quick actions of the occupants.



"We are extremely fortunate no one was injured in what was a reckless act.



"We are working to establish a motive for the attack, and would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around 1:35am, including any cars being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact CID in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 90 of 03/02/20."



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.