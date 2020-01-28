‘Hard-working gentleman’ laid to rest - sympathies extended to the family of the latest tragic victim of our roads

THE funeral has taken place of Mr Desmond Wilson tragically killed in a road traffic accident last Friday on the Garryduff Road.

The community remains in shock as Mr Wilson, 59, of Lisheeghan Road was laid to rest in the graveyard of St. Marys Church Rasharkin, yesterday (Monday) morning following Requiem mass.

Desmond is survived by his sorrowing wife Sinead, mum Evelyn, brothers Jim and Gerard, sister Marie and wider family circle.

Rasharkin Councillor Leanne Peacock said the area was “devastated” by what had happened, adding that many local people had commented about how kind, gentle and hard-working Desmond was, how he was regarded as a “gentleman” by all who knew him.”

