Glenullin windfarm plans stalled

Planning deferred as councillors concerned over potential health risks

by Aaron O'Neill

Reporter:

by Aaron O'Neill

Email:

aaron.oneill@thechronicle.uk.com

PLANS to build a new electricity substation and overhead lines in the Glenullin area have been deferred after councillors expressed concerns over potential health risks.

The decision to seek further advice from the Public Health Agency emerged after a lengthy debate over an application by network operator SONI during the first planning committee meeting of the New Year, on Wednesday.

Planning officers had recommended approving the planning application. However, councillors voted in favour of a proposal tabled by Alderman George Duddy to seek more information on potential health risks to residents living in close proximity to the substation.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282