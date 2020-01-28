Cancer Research to benefit as Dermot's poetry book published in memory of Jacqui

DERMOT Breen (59) has published a collection of poems entitled ‘Girl with the Dove - Poems of loss, love and life’ and he will be donating all of his profits to the fight against the disease that claimed his wife five years ago.

Jacqui was originally from Ballycastle and Dermot's is a familiar face in the Causeway Coast area.

Speaking from his home, Dermot said: “I lost Jacqui to ovarian cancer in January 2015. She had just turned 54 a few days beforehand.

“We had been together for 35 years and married for 28. I know that it’s a cliche, but we were truly soul mates. When her life ended, I really felt that mine had also.

“However, you find strength from somewhere and manage to carry on and slowly, very slowly, you begin to emerge from the depths of despair and begin to live again.

“It’s a very long and torturous journey and it’s littered with obstacles and pitfalls along the way.

“The poems in my book were written over the five year period since I lost Jacqui and they essentially track my progress over that time, from the darkness of despair to the light of hope.”

Dermot is no stranger to long and tortuous journeys of a physical nature either.

Since losing the love of his life he has completed three long distance walks, each over 1000km, in Ireland and Spain to raise funds for his chosen charity.

In 2015 he walked the entire Ulster Way around Northern Ireland and the following year he walked a number of Camino de Santiago routes in northern Spain.

Then in 2018, he walked the length of Ireland from Castletownbere in Co Cork to Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

He has published books and produced calendars based on each of those journeys.

His walks, books and calendars have to date raised more than £48,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Speaking about his fundraising efforts Dermot said:“I hope that sales of my poetry book will help me reach my ultimate fundraising target of £50,000.

“Cancer Research UK carries out vital life saving research and continues to make incredible breakthroughs in the fight against cancer, but they rely entirely on public donations to fund their work.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to save Jacqui from this horrendous disease, but I take some comfort from the fact that my fundraising efforts might help save others.

“It’s this belief that has motivated me to keep going over the last five years.”

Of his latest book, Dermot added: “I hope that people who have gone through, or are current going through, similar loss to that which I experienced will be able to relate to my poems and perhaps gain some comfort from them - understanding that one does eventually emerge from grief.

“I also hope that it educates those who have had no experience of losing a loved one as to just how devastating and long lasting grief can be.

“It’s not something that one gets over in week or two, or even months - it takes years.”

The poems chart Dermot’s turbulent journey through the heartache and grief following the loss of Jacqui and offers readers a unique insight into the trauma surrounding bereavement.

Beautifully illustrated with photographs taken by the author himself, the book demonstrates that, no matter how devastating the loss, there is always some light at the end of the dark tunnel and that time does indeed make a difference.

‘Girl with the Dove - Poems of loss, love and life” by Dermot Breen is currently available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle format.

However, paperback copies can also be ordered directly from the author at dermotbreen@aol.com and this option generates more profit for cancer research.