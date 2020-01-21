McKillop renews call for traceability scheme for tyres

SDLP Causeway Coast and Glens councillor, Margaret Anne McKilllop has hit out at the mindless activity of a criminal element who burned a vast volume of tyres in Glendun at the weekend.

Councillor McKillop has called on people to tell the police who was involved in the anti-social behaviour.

She said: “It was heart-breaking to stand there viewing this wanton act of destruction in an area of outstanding natural beauty and be aware of the huge volumes of toxic materials pumped into the atmosphere which is not only seriously damaging to the environment but a huge risk to people’s health.”

She continued: “This wasn’t just vandals having a bit of fun burning tyres. This was a criminal element getting rid of tyres in a way that avoids the cost of recycling and those involved need to be caught and taken through the courts otherwise Glendun will become a dust bin for all kinds of people who have no appreciation of the beauty of the place or the serious damage they are doing to the image of our area as a tourist route.

“It is unthinkable that anyone would want to turn such a beautiful area into a barren wasteland of incinerated tyres. It cannot and must not happen and those involved must the caught.”

She concluded: “For many years we have waited for the introduction of a traceability scheme which would control the disposal of used tyres but sadly it hasn’t happened and it needs to happen soon.”