Police appeal after report of weekend damage to parked car in Mosside area

POLICE are appealing for information following the recent report of criminal damage to a car which was parked in the Moyarget Road area of Mosside, just outside Ballycastle.



Constable Murphy said: “It was reported that the car – a black Volkswagen Jetta – had been damaged at some stage between the evening of Saturday 11 and the afternoon of Sunday 12 January.



“The owner returned to find three tyres slashed and multiple scratches to the car’s doors and roof.



“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 766 of 12/01/20.”



Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.