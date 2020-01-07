£1million refurb commences - Dunnes building being transformed into 'Payescape House' for May move

WORK has commenced on a £1million refurb of the former Dunnes Stores property on Church Street, Ballymoney which will create an employment hub for up to 150 people, along with retail opportunities.

The three storey 17,000 sq ft building is being transformed into 'Payescape House,' the new HQ for thriving Ballymoney payroll business Payescape, which currently employs 44 people at the Acorn Centre on the outskirts of town.

Payescape purchased the property early last year and the exciting project is now ready to proceed, after planning permission to change the upper floors from retail to commercial use was finally passed.

“The project will take an estimated 18 weeks and if all goes well we will move in, in May this year,” says Managing Director, Mr John Borland.

