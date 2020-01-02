Northern Ireland Housing Executive release details of new contact number for out-of-hours homeless support

A NEW Year means a blank canvas and for 2020, the Housing Executive has released details of a new service for out-of-hours homeless support.

A new contact number for those in need of support has been launched by the Housing Executive today from 5:00pm.

If you or someone you know is threatened with homelessness outside of office hours, help and guidance can be found by calling 03448 920 908.

During office hours, those who need to present as homeless can continue to call into any Housing Executive local office, or ring 03448 920 900 to discuss housing options with staff.

Colm McQuillan, Director of Housing Services at the Housing Executive said; “As the organisation with statutory responsibility for homelessness in Northern Ireland, we want people to know there is always help available when you need it.

“If you are homeless, or threatened with homeless, please contact us as soon as you can so we can provide you with advice and support.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone at any time, so it’s important to know there is always help available.”

Further information on how to prevent homelessness is available on the Homelessness section of nihe.gov.uk.