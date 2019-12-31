'A Little Gift' from Connie and Con

DELIGHT has been expressed by a father and daughter singing duo, that sales of their CD raising funds for Causeway Downs Syndrome Support Group have 'gone crazy' selling 450 in just a week.

Finvoy grandad Con McGuckian and his daughter Connie Kearney, who lives in Portglenone, recently recorded the CD 'A Little Gift'.

Commenting, Connie said: “We are absolutely delighted; the 5 track CD has 'gone crazy' selling 450 copies within a week a lot more than we anticipated!”

That's not bad considering Connie only put the word out on social media with little or no other publicity.

Better again her dad Con is “over the moon” at being able to satisfy a life long ambition to record an album, whilst helping out a charity close to his heart at the same time.

Explaining the vision, Connie, who attends Causeway Downs Syndrome Support Group at CAN in Seymour Street, Ballymoney, with daughter Bridget, said:

“Dad is very much a family man and a grandad of five and can see what benefits Bridget gets from the group and what is needed; we get so much out of the group..."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.