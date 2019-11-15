Barry’s Amusements 'For Sale' as a going concern

BARRY'S Amusements in Portrush is up for sale.

In a statement, the Trufelli family said it wished to in inform all stakeholders that 'Barry's Amusements is to be marketed for sale as a going concern.'

"Our 11 full-time staff have been informed and will be kept in employment throughout the sale process," the statement said.

"This is not a decision the family has taken lightly, especially given our 93-year trading history, and follows significant and emotional consideration over a prolonged period.

"We understand the special place that Barry’s holds in the hearts of many Northern Ireland families, but none closer than our own.

"We wish to thank all our customers who have helped sustain Barry’s down the years and our full-time and seasonal employees who have been pivotal to the success of the business. We hope your memories of Barry’s are happy ones.

"As family operators, we feel we can no longer give the considerable commitment required to effectively manage the business.

"We hope to pass on the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun that Barry’s offers our local and wider community."

Leading business advisory firm Grant Thornton has been appointed to find a buyer.

There will be no further comment from the Trufelli family until the sale process is concluded.