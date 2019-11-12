Four-star hotel could create up to 100 jobs

UP to 100 new jobs could be created by a luxury four-star hotel in a North Coast hamlet which has just received planning permission.

The 61-bedroom hotel at Castlecatt Road, Derrykeighan, will boost tourism and the local economy to the tune of £20m and “bring a huge economic uplift” to the entire borough, according to the applicant and architects.

Planners have given the green light to the major scheme to transform Old Glebe, formerly a bed and breakfast accommodation, into a hotel with wedding and conference facilities.

Proposals have also been approved for a restaurant for hotel residents, a new access, landscaping and 132 car parking spaces on the site, part of which is currently used for agricultural purposes.

