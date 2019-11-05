Helping children cope with cancer

AN inspirational Coleraine woman, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24, is hoping her new book will help children suffering from the disease.

Former Garvagh High School and Northern Regional College student Lizzie Gilmore's world was shattered in July last year when she discovered she had Hodgkin's lymphoma.

But, after grueling chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, Lizzie, who works in Ballymena and now lives in Bendooragh, near Ballymoney battled her way back to health and was given the all-clear in February.

