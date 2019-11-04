Police seeking information following Ballysally death

Police seeking information following Ballysally death
Police would like to locate the next of kin of a man who died in his home at Kingsberry Gardens in Coleraine on Monday, October 28th.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Francis Wallace Tomlinson, who was 78 years old and known locally as Wally.

While there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, so far police have been unable to establish details of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their enquiries is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 1071 of 28/10/19.

