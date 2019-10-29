Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) launch 'one pill can kill' campaign

DRUG dealers don’t care, do you?

This is the question Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is asking as part of its latest campaign.

In partnership with the PSNI and Crimestoppers, the PCSP wants to highlight the damage that just one pill can cause to family, friends and individuals.

Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, Alderman George Duddy said: “The main message of this campaign is that drugs tear lives and families apart, and it is our priority to educate young people about the dangers and ultimately make our towns a safer place for everyone.”

“We work hard with young people, schools and the general public to highlight the dangers of drugs and while the PSNI is committed to tackling the issue, they need co-operation from the wider community. Don’t let drug dealers destroy lives - call Crimestoppers now and help us stop them.”

For more information contact Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP on 028 7034 7034

Any drug related information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.