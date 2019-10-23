Cushendall Road update

Roads Service advise that the the A2 Cushendall Road is hoped to be open by the end of this week.

A spokesperson said: “The A2 Cushendall Road between Ballycastle and Cushendun/Cushendall has been closed due to a culvert collapse. Repair works are ongoing and it is hoped that the road will be open by the end of the week.

“An official signed diversion route - suitable for all types of vehicles is in place which will take traffic towards Ballymena via the B14 / A43 Ballyeamon Road / Glenravel Road - A26 Frosses Road - A44 Drones Road and vice versa. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area.”

Translink confirmed: “We have been in touch with all schools affected by the road closure to advise of any changes to the route and any impact for pupils.”