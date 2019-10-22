Gracehill Road 'Stop' signs for killer junctions update

LIFE After, the charity that supports people who have lost loved ones and relatives in road traffic collisions are holding an Open Afternoon in Coleraine Leisure Centre on Saturday October 26 from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Life After have become closely involved with organisations such as Farmers For Action and Save the Dark Hedges, in the campaign to see improved safety, at the Walkers Cross and Clintyfinnan junctions on Gracehill Road, specifically the replacement of 'Give Way' signs with 'Stop' signs ASAP.

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann and local UUP Cllr Joan Baird, with Farmers for Action’s William Taylor will be meeting the Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey on October 30 in respect of the matter.





For this and other updates see this week's Chronicle in shops now.