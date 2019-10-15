Glenariff forest Red Squirrel Safari

GLENARIFF Forest was in the top 10 areas in the UK to see Red Squirrels in a BBC survey.

A Glens Red Squirrel group spokesperson said: “Why not come along and see if you can spot one of our most loved native animals.

“The group have been working over 10 years to help our local red squirrels.

“Find out about all we do and have achieved. See our feed sites and we will try and spot our local red squirrels. Enjoy all that Glenariff has to offer with its waterfalls and more.”

Group will meet at 10am at the Education Centre next to the café on October 20. The duration of the walk will be around two hours. Bring warm clothing and suitable footwear. Surface is made of steep forest paths. Booking is a must for this event spaces limited. Text Daniel on 07742841273.