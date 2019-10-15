Bushmills hotel plan on track

Youth Partnership breaks the stigma around mental health across Causeway area
PLANNERS have given the green light to a 60-bedroom hotel scheme just outside Bushmills.
The £5m Gateway Hotel proposal is earmarked for a 7.5 acre site on Dunluce Road, opposite the secondary school's playing fields.
The planning application was lodged by developers Portnaboe Ltd, headed up by local man Seymour Sweeney.
It has received a recommendation for approval from council planning officers, although the final decision will be taken by elected members later this month.
