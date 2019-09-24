Remove 'sectarian' Parachute Regiment flags from entrance to Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre - McGuigan

Parachute Regiment flags flying on lamp posts at the entrance to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre. WK39-38TMBM

A WAR of words has erupted between local DUP and Sinn Fein politicians over the presence of two Parachute Regiment flags at the entrance to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan described the continued presence of the flags as a “blatant display of sectarianism” and “an attempt to intimidate the nationalist community.”
DUP Alderman  John Finlay responded by saying: “There are no illegal flags on the Garryduff Road.
“The Parachute Regiment is a regiment of the British Army and their flags are entitled to fly.”
He added that Philip McGuigan should “get the tricolour removed in the middle of Rasharkin, then he can talk.”

