Council issues Dark Hedges safety demand

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is to demand ‘stop’ signs at junctions close to the Dark Hedges.

A notice of motion proposed by Glens Councillor Joan Baird was passed unanimously last Tuesday evening.

The UUP representative told members of the Leisure and Development Committee “numerous collisions” had occurred where the Fivey and Bregagh Roads intersect with the Gracehill Road.

She said ‘give way’ signs installed after the death of an American man in September last year had done nothing to reduce the accident rate.

