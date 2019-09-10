Stop sign at ‘killer’ junction ‘not ruled out’

CHANGING the ‘Give Way’ sign to a ‘Stop’ sign at the killer Gracehill Road/Bregagh Road junction near Armoy has not been ruled out, with “design work ongoing” a Department for Infrastructure (DFI) spokesperson has said.

Could this be a ‘chink in the armour’ of DFI who have to date steadfastly refused to listen to multiple appeals from local representatives and residents for the change to be made at local junctions, including two on the Gracehill Road where serious accidents are proliferating.

Even a seven day ultimatum from lobby group Farmers for Action after the latest accident on August 3, fell on deaf ears.

Now responding to a Chronicle request to explain the UK wide criteria, that is cited by DFI as the reason for the refusal to put up a few inexpensive and potentially life saving ‘Stop’ signs a DFI spokesperson said: “The Department has not ruled out changing this sign as part of the overall package of measures to improve road safety at this location."