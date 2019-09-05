Nominations now open for Borough's Council Sports Awards

NOMINATIONS now open for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Awards taking place on Friday November 1.

The gala occasion, in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine will bring together coaches, teams, athletes and administrators who deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication to sport across the Borough.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Council’s annual Sports Awards are always well supported, as we recognise the achievements and efforts of the area’s best sports people. If you know someone who is involved in sport in any way, please put them forward for an award and help to ensure they get the credit they deserve. The Causeway Coast and Glens is home to many sporting success stories and we have often shown that our competitors are among the best in the world. We want to showcase our sporting talent and we look forward to receiving your nominations.”

There are 12 categories to choose from, including an award for Services to Sport and Coach of the Year, along with Junior and Senior options.

Regional heats, supported by local sports councils, will take place in the legacy areas Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady and Moyle prior to the main event.

The winners of the respective heats will then go forward to the gala evening as their area representatives.

Nominees in each regional heat must reside or compete for a team within their respective area.

You can nominate in as many categories as you wish as long as your nomination meets the agreed criteria.

This year’s awards will be assessed on sporting achievements from the 1st September 2018 – 31st August 2019.

Nomination forms are now available from Coleraine Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Roe Valley Leisure Centre, Sheskburn Recreation Centre and the Leisure and Development Department in Cloonavin.

The forms can also be downloaded below or on request by email from Lisa.mullan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Forms must be returned no later than 4pm on Monday September 23.