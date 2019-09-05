Green light for dog boarding kennels despite 16 objections

DOG boarding kennels east of Ballybogy have been approved by civic planners despite 16 letters of objection from concerned local residents and an MLA.

The application for “a farm diversification scheme” involving reusing an existing farm shed and erecting a new building on agricultural land south of Benvardin Road came before the council's Planning Committee last Wednesday (August 28).

Members heard how concerns included noise pollution from the constant barking of dogs, increased traffic exiting an existing lane and the loss of views from neighbouring houses.

