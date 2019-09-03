It's all in the planning!

SINN Féin's Oliver McMullan has welcomed confirmation from Triangle Housing that they are in the process of submitting a full planning application for much needed housing at High Street in Cushendall.

Speaking to The Chronicle Cllr McMullan said: “I am absolutely over the moon as this is something I have been working on actively for almost two years.

“The fact that planning permission will be applied for means that there is light at the end of the tunnel for those who live in Cushendall and those who want to remain here.

Triangle Housing confirmed they were ready to lodge a planning application.

Also welcoming the news was the SDLP’s Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop.

She said: “This is excellent news for Cushendall and hopefully planning permission will be granted without delay and the social housing promised will be delivered to accommodate the needs of those dependent on it.

