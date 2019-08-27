Did you treat your Mary Ann to some dulse and yellowman?

AS FAR as traditions go, you'll not get anything that screams 'Lammas Fair' quite like yellowman!

And it wouldn't be a Ballycastle tradition if the Douthart family weren't all set up selling their dulse and yellowman as well as their world famous ice-cream!

The Chronicle caught up with Keith and Stephen at their very busy stall crammed with yellowman, honeycomb and local dulse!

Between serving customers, Keith told The Chronicle: “It's great to see the sunshine, the sun brings the crowds and it's been a while from we had a sunny fair day!

“The Lammas Fair has now turned into a four day event and it's just great to see that it still brings the crowds – and the wasps!”

Stephen said: “People come over year after year from Scotland and take home our local dulse..last year it was honeycomb for their gin cocktails but this year we are hearing of yellowman infused gin and lime!”

Keith continued: “We do have regulars who come back year after year and for them it's more of a social thing. They catch up with people they haven't seen in the past 12 months and it's great to see. Of course the Lammas Fair is a traditional fair but I think it has been revived the past few years and it's great to see a modern twist especially with the rejuvenated Nailer's Row. It was badly missed last year so it's good to see it busy. Although it's early I don't think it's too early to say the fair has been a success – look at the throngs of people!”

Although the men admitted the dulse was all local they wouldn't be drawn on the precise location of the famous seaweed which keeps visitors returning year after year!