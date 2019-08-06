Green flags for local Primary Schools

YOUNG people in Ballycastle have had continued success with the internationally recognised Eco-Schools programme which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.



A record breaking 180 Green Flags were awarded to schools across Northern Ireland this academic year; an encouraging 20% increase from last year!



Pupils from Ballycastle Integrated Primary School were recipients of a green flag, as well as St. Ciaran’s PS in Cushendun.



Furthermore, two green flags were awarded to Ballymoney Model Controlled Integrated Primary School and Carrowreagh Primary School.



The Eco-Schools programme, operated by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is a pupil led initiative which empowers young people to make positive environmental changes in their schools and communities.



To reflect some of the widest reaching concerns of young people surrounding pollution, in particular plastic pollution, Eco-Schools launched its new Marine topic this year.



The topic uncovers the realities of plastic pollution in our oceans and how it affects marine wildlife and their habitat. There is a growing urgency surrounding this topic as the equivalent of a dump truck worth of plastic enters our oceans every minute globally. Over 80% of the litter washed up on Northern Irish beaches is plastic.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*