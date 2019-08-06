Carey Faughs Abseil at Fairhead

Jon Snow only got to look over Fairhead (Dragonstone in Game of Thrones) but you can go one better and abseil off the mighty cliffs of Fairhead in the latest unique fundraising event set up by local GAA club, Carey Faughs.



This once in a lifetime experience takes place this Saturday 10th August from 4pm under the professional guidance of Dalriada Climbing Club and our very own 'Bear Grylls', local climber/outdoor sports enthusiast Ciaran Kinney. Almost 40 local members and friends of Carey Faughs have signed up for this and the good news is there is still a few places available if you would like to tick it off your bucket list.

All we ask is that you raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship/registration fee to take part. Contact Sean McBride 07875815921 or Brendan Butler on 07801082110 for further details or to book your place. For a list of abseilers check out our facebook page Carey Faughs, there will be more than a few names you will know. Why not come along to Fairhead this Saturday and give them your support.

Not for the first time, Uel & Joshua Kane of Hunter Kane & Son Agricultural Engineers at Lagavar Road, Ballintoy have sponsored this event for Carey Faughs and we are very grateful to them for that.