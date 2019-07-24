AMRRC bike ride and BBQ

FROM South Tipperary to County Antrim the who's who of the road racing world will descend on the rural village of Armoy this weekend.

Machines are set to roar around the 3.03-mile circuit which is made up of a series of intricate sections. For those familiar with the area the circuit takes in Hillside Road, Glenshesk Road and Lagge Road, areas often used by the Armoy Armada to test their bikes on, but are now better known to facilitate one of Ireland's most popular events.

The event kicked off last weekend with a Bike Run and BBQ and of course The Chronicle lensman was there to capture it all!