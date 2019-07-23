Memories to last a lifetime

WELL, the dust has finally settled on what is being regarded as one of - if not the - greatest Open Championships of all time.

Years of planning came to a head with Shane Lowry's emotional victory on Sunday.

To be honest, organisers could hardly have planned it any better.

An Irish winner on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club, close on 70 years since the tournament was last held on the north coast, was way more than The R&A and their partners could have hoped for.

It also capped an unforgettable week, one in which, for a short time at least, it seemed as if the eyes of the world were upon us.

They were - and we didn't disappoint.

You would struggle to find anyone who attended any one of the days to find fault with what they experienced.

Quite simply, The 148th Open was outstanding from start to finish.

The weather played its part, decent mostly, as did the world's leading golfers, among them household names like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

And while it was disappointing to lose them at the halfway stage, the stoicism inherent in the Irish pscyhe ensured we didn't mourn too long.

Instead, we latched on to a new hero by the name of Shane Lowry, a beaming bear of a man from the Irish midlands who looked like he was enjoying the craic as much as the thousands on the other side of the rope.

He never put a foot wrong as he waltzed to victory over Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman put up a brave challenge but he, nor anyone else in the field, had an answer to the imperious Offaly man who, at times, made the game look ridiculously easy.

In the end, his was a facile win, the six shots winning margin even more impressive given the howling wind and rain which battered Portrush for much of the final afternoon.

The scenes which greeted Lowry as he made that famous walk on the 18th green will never be forgotten and nor should they be.

A fabulous week had a proper ending, just as it always seemed it should.

For that, credit goes to those who worked tirelessly for years to turn a distant dream into a reality, too many to mention but they know who they area.

Likewise, the hundreds of thousands of spectators whose enthusiasm lifted The Open to a whole new level and who greatly impressed visitors from all corners of the globe.

But that's what we do. We enjoy ourselves and make sure others do too in the process.

Let's hope The 149th Open at Royal St. George's is just as good.

* For a full round-up of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush make sure you pick up a copy of this week's Chronicle, out now.