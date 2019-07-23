Lockdown imminent at Ballymoney Showgrounds?

A 'LOCKDOWN', banning members of the public, except during official events, might be the only solution to the menace of vandalism at Ballymoney Showgrounds after the recent sustained and ferocious attack caused an estimated £5,000 of damage.

So says senior Ballymoney Show official Mr Martyn Blair after callous culprits in a ‘rampage’ of wanton vandalism damaged 14 panes of floor to ceiling double proofed safety glass in the first floor of the pavilion building.

From impact chips on the glass it is clear that this unprecedented bombardment must have involved up to a hundred stones and chunks of masonry from walls previously kicked down.

“Why? What's the point? What harm did this facility ever do to you for you to do this wanton damage? What reason could you possibly have?” asks Mr Blair, Chairman of the Board of North Antrim Agricultural Show Association, who own and manage the site.

