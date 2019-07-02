DfI to carry out assessment on Cushendall Road after residents raise concerns

A BALLYCASTLE resident has called on Roads Service to take traffic calming measures on the Cushendall Road before a serious accident occurs.

Dr John Roberts spoke to the Chronicle and expressed his concerns about road safety on the busy road.

He said: “Travelling eastward from the junction with Carrickmore Road, there are approximately one dozen houses with direct egress onto Cushendall Road within some 100 metres.

“Our driveways are used not just by us and our visitors, but also by public services such as post vans and delivery vehicles, among others.

“All the driveways have limited visibility along the road. Some have severely restricted visibility, exacerbated by the fact that buildings extend to the edge of the carriageway itself, with no footpath, blocking line of sight along the road and effectively making the exits blind, even if – as we do – we exercise extreme caution.”

CONCERN

Although the speed limit on that stretch of the road is currently 40mph, Dr Roberts expressed concern.

He added: “Traffic regularly passes along the road in excess of the 40mph limit, and it is not uncommon to observe speeds which appear to be well in excess of 60mph.

“We are certain that the deployment of a Speed Identification Device would confirm what we experience every few minutes.”

In addition to the deployment of such a device, Dr Roberts and his neighbours also asked Roads Service, as a matter of urgency, to consider further safety measures such as traffic calming; speed bumps; a reduction of the speed limit to 30mph; a police camera sign; more aggressive trimming of the hedgerow along the golf course perimeter on the north side of the road, above and to the east of No. 36 or a ban on overtaking on this stretch of road."

Cllr Cara McShane said she had raised the issue with both DfI Roads Service and PSNI in recent weeks. She said PSNI will install an SID camera to measure speed.

The Chronicle contacted DfI, where a spokesman said: “The Department can confirm Cllr McShane has written to us regarding the provision of traffic calming measures on the Cushendall Road, Ballycastle.

“The Department will carry out a full assessment which will consider various factors including; the speed and volume of traffic, the previous three years personal injury collision statistics and environmental factors such as the presence of schools, playgrounds, shops and whether or not the road in question is used as a through route."

For the full story see this week's Ballycastle Chronicle