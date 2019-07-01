McShane welcomes repair work on Ballycastle fountain

Ballycastle Councillor, Cara McShane, has welcomed the commencement of repair works this morning at the water fountain at the seafront in the town.



Cllr McShane had been pressing Directors within Causeway Coast and Glens Council to expedite works before the summer holidays and to cause no further delay.



The Sinn Féin representative said:



"The fountain was driven over by a lorry completing works on behalf of NI Water. As a consequence, granite slabs were broken and the fountain mechanics destroyed.



"While NI Water have agreed to pay for all the damage, the replacement parts are very specialist pieces of kit and the granite slabs specially made.



"It is extremely frustrating that it has taken this long to complete, but I am delighted that people will get some enjoyment again from the feature over the summer break and that the temporary fencing which has created an eyesore at the seafront, will soon be removed."