Police advise of potential traffic delays due to Monday's Somme parades

POLICE are advising motorists of the possibility of traffic delays on Monday evening (01 July) due to a number of Somme Commemoration Parades taking place across Causeway Coast and Glens, in Cloughmills, Garvagh, Coleraine and Limavady.

Cloughmills

Parade route - Main Street, Ballycregagh Road, Orange Field. Ballycregagh Road, Main Street, Drumadoon Road to Co-op and return to Orange Hall. Traffic will be managed through the town but delays are expected. The parade starts at 8.30pm and should last approximately 1 ½ hours.

Garvagh

Parade route - Upper Main Street, Lower Main Street, Royal British Legion (Turn), Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street. Traffic will be managed through the town but delays are expected. The parade starts at 8pm and should last approximately 1 hour.

Coleraine

Parade route - Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Rd, Milburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Killowen Street, Shuttle Hill. The main parade will start at 6.50pm, although there is a minor feeder parade at 6.15pm and should last approximately 2-3 hours. There will be a full traffic management plan in place and road users are advised to use Sandelford Bridge where possible.

Limavady

Parade route - Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street, Catherine Street. Traffic will be managed through the town but delays are expected. The parade starts at 8pm and should last approximately 1 ½ hours.