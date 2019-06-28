£5M Investment Boost for Ballycastle as The Salthouse Opens

The Salthouse, a luxury 24 bedroom, eco hotel in Ballycastle with breath-taking views of the wild Atlantic Ocean is open for business and will be taking room bookings from Monday 1st July 2019, just in time for the 148th Open Championship.

The 148th Open will be played at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019, marking a historic return to Northern Ireland for golf's original and most international golf Championship after nearly 70 years.

This is one of the most highly-anticipated hotels to open in Ireland this year.

A significant £5 million has been invested in the complex which will feature an exclusive hotel and luxurious spa.

Run by husband and wife team Nigel and Joann McGarrity and their son and daughter, Carl and Emma McGarrity, The Salthouse is one of the most sustainable and ‘smartest’ hotels in Ireland and Europe.

Located on the same site as seven existing, self-catering chalets, The Salthouse provides desirable leisure and hospitality services along the North Coast, which was named as the Lonely Planet’s number one region to visit in 2018.

Perched above the quaint sea-side town of Ballycastle, The Salthouse has a unique atmosphere which is designed to connect guests to the outdoors. With its inspiring scenery, and light and airy spaces, it is the perfect place to unwind and discover coastal calm.

Welcoming guests Nigel McGarrity from The Salthouse says: “We are thrilled that The Salthouse is now open for business. We're looking forward to welcoming a wide range of visitors from across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Europe and USA.

“In total, £5 million has been invested to create a unique luxurious, exclusive eco-hotel set in a beautifully landscaped site, with seven self-catering chalets sharing the breath-taking setting.

"An onsite wind turbine and solar panels have been integrated into the design and the energy that they generate will power the hotel. We are beyond carbon neutral. We also have a 'no single use' plastics policy and the water that services The Salthouse is from its very own borehole."

Nigel adds: "We have invested in our tourism product to create 24 stylish, bedrooms and suites that integrate state of the art technology. All of our rooms are SMART, so guests have total control of important features such as lighting, heating and entertainment. This means they can tailor the environment to their own specific needs. A considered design also means that every room has a walk-in shower and boasts views over the countryside, sea or charming central terrace.”

The Salthouse provides the ultimate backdrop for unforgettable active adventures, coastal getaways and weekend retreats.

Commenting on the facilities and location Carl McGarrity says: “Food and drink is a key part of an escape. The Salthouse Bar and Restaurant offers ocean view dining, while our menus embrace the essence of our location using the finest, locally sourced ingredients such as freshly caught seafood direct from the pier. The restaurant is currently open to local residents and visitors to Ballycastle from 12 noon to 9pm during the week and stays open to 9.30pm at the weekend.

“For guests seeking to destress, The Salthouse Spa is serenity personified. A sauna, steam room, treatment rooms and two outdoor hot tubs with an ocean view are designed for intense relaxation.We have the ideal location to create a luxurious escape. For those who prefer to dabble in activities during a peaceful stay, we will encourage visitors to try their hand at paddle boarding, kayaking, diving, golf or bird watching.”

The Salthouse, located on Dunamallaght Road in Ballycastle, is approximately a one-hour drive from Belfast and Derry-Londonderry, and three hours from Dublin, which makes it very accessible for both local and international visitors. The Giant’s Causeway and Game of Thrones filming locations are only a short drive away, while some of the top golf courses and fishing venues are nearby.

Local property developer and partner, Denis McHenry, discusses The Salthouse and the economic benefits this project will bring to the area:

“With tourist numbers on the rise in the area, The Salthouse hotel which offers high-end accommodation and leisure facilities, as well as restaurant space, makes perfect sense and we’re confident it will bring major benefits both to visitors and the local community, alike. We would also like to thank Invest NI for their support.

“A number of experts collaborated on the design and during the construction phase. 50 skilled craftspeople worked full-time to ensure the end result was a sustainable hotel complex. Eco-friendly hotels are all about style, luxury and an authentic escape. Embracing sustainability at every level, this build took green to the next level, from the structural build to the water that guests will consume.”