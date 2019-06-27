Swann writes again to Westminster Commissioner for Standards about Paisley

ULSTER Unionist Leader, Robin Swann MLA, has written yet again to the Westminster Commissioner for Standards regarding serious allegations made against the Member of Parliament for North Antrim, Ian Paisley.

Ulster Unionist leader, Robin Swann MLA, said: “As a North Antrim elected representative it is disappointing that my constituency is yet again in the news headlines for all the wrong reasons because of the actions of Ian Paisley MP. He seems to be involved in a never ending catalogue of incidents. Tuesday night`s BBC Spotlight programme contained further serious allegations which he needs to answer. There`s no point in him hiding away until the heat dies down.

“Based on the most recent allegations I have written, again, to the Westminster Commissioner for Standards to draw her attention to the latest episode involving Ian Paisley MP.

“North Antrim has much to offer, in its people and places to visit, and those positives are what I am keen to promote. The continued foreign escapades of the Member of Parliament for North Antrim do nothing to enhance the reputation of the area.”