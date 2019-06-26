DUP slammed over 'Pride walkout' - McShane

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane has said the DUP’s ‘walkout’ from a Council meeting in Causeway Coast and Glens over flying the Pride flag is yet another example of that party's failure to embrace equality.

Cllr. McShane said:

“At last night’s full meeting of the Council, Sinn Féin proposed that the rainbow flag should fly for one day to mark Pride.

“It’s disappointing that DUP councillors refused to discuss the proposal and then walked out of the meeting. This is further evidence of the DUP’s failure to embrace equality for all citizens.

“Flying the Pride flag would have been an important act of solidarity and a symbol of moving forward.

“This decision showed little tolerance and was certainly not an example of a modern, progressive inclusive council committed to positive change.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in solidarity with the LGBT community to create positive change in our society to promote equal rights for everyone.”