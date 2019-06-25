Appeal launched for information concerning injured cat

We have been contacted by a concerned resident regarding a cat that was involved in an accident outside Ballymoney recently, maybe you could help?

In an appeal Rescue Cats NI said: "Ginger cat found on road at Knockahollet near Ballymoney.

"Picked up by finder and taken to her vet, Millburn in Coleraine.

"He escaped from the car. Quite badly injured, please everyone share far and wide."

Anyone who can help reunite the injured pet with its owner should get in contact with 'Rescue Cats NI' on Facebook by clicking the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/RescueCatsNIx/