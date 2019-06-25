Mayor Bateson in fast lane as Borough's First Citizen

MAYOR of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sean Bateson, says that he has “enjoyed” his time at the helm so far.

The Kilrea native made his own piece of history after his party selected him to become Mayor as a newly elected Councillor back in May. The qualified History teacher is the youngest ever Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and becomes the maiden male Mayor since the new council was formed back in 2015.

It has been just over a month since the Sinn Fein Councillor took up his position as First Citizen of the borough. Covering events from Ballerin to Ballycastle, Coleraine to Corkey, Mayor Bateson admitted that it has been a baptism of fire so far. With The 148th Open Championship coming to Portrush in a few weeks time, the SuperCup NI, Armoy Road Races at the end of July, and everything else in between, it is all systems go for the Mayor.

Speaking at the annual launch event for the Armoy Road Races in Portballintrae last week, Mayor Bateson said: “Obviously it has been a massive privilege to be Mayor so far and I have enjoyed it because each day is different.

“There is so much happening in this area at the minute and there is a real feel-good factor around the place," said Mayor Bateson.

*You can read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.