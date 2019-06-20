Robert Quigg VC Memorial will not be moved without consent

SPECULATION that a scheme is in the pipeline to re-locate the Robert Quigg VC Memorial Statue in Bushmills as part of plans to create an arrival hub at Dundarave car park in the village have been quashed by a councillor who seconded a proposal to move the project to the next stage.

Concerns have proliferated in the village and further afield since details of a Council meeting held 'in committee' without the presence of the press or public, were leaked earlier this week.

The 'Bushmills arrival Hub Feasibility Study' was discussed at this June 11 meeting of the Council Leisure and Amenities Committee.

The recently released council minutes state that a confidential report was circulated, with a vote to progress an 'Option 2' allowing council officers to enter discussions with the National Trust and investigate funding options, failing to be carried.

Portrush UUP Alderman Norman Hillis who seconded the proposal, said: “At no point in the meeting was it categorically stated that the statue would have to be moved.

“I will not be supporting any move to relocate a statue we are all very proud of without the agreement of those who raised the money and had it placed in its current location and the general public in Bushmills as well.”

He said that “no councillor in their right mind would be ramming something down people's throat like that,” adding that all the recommendation, if it had been passed, would have done was move things on to the investigation of funding options.

However the exact detail of the proposals contained in 'Option 2' remains a mystery, which is generating calls for council and councillors to come clean about what exactly is being proposed.

Today (Thursday) Bushmills community activist Leanne Abernathy went on social media to encourage people to lobby their local councillors for answers, with community workers from nearby areas also demanding clarity and raising concerns about the lack of information available.