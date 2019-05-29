Tourism boost as four star 'Salthouse' Hotel set to open in Ballycastle

A NEW four star, 24 bedroom hotel, The Salthouse, is to open soon on the Dunamallaght Road in Ballycastle!

The Denis McHenry and Therese McHenry partnership invested £2.4 million to develop the 24 bedroom hotel and spa with uninterrupted coastal views. The hotel is located on the same site as seven existing self-catering chalets currently operated by the business and is set to be open by June.

Welcoming the project, John Hood, Invest Northern Ireland’s Director of Food, said: “The Salthouse is a valuable addition to the tourism offering on the North Coast, named the Lonely Planet’s number one region to visit in 2018.

“We have offered £245,000 to support the construction of the hotel, which will also create 45 new hospitality jobs in the Causeway Coast and Glens region generating over £900,000 annually in additional salaries.

“This welcome investment is also the fourth hotel development progressing outside of Belfast with our assistance and is a positive example of Northern Ireland’s Tourism strategy in action.”

Denis McHenry, owner of The Salthouse, added: “The construction of The Salthouse has been a significant investment. We hope the hotel will appeal to a wide range of visitors from Republic of lreland, Great Britain, Europe and USA. Golf tourism will of course be a major target market for us so we are delighted to have the hotel ready and official opening in advance of the Irish Open.

“Our long term strategy for The Salthouse is to develop a tourism accommodation resort which is eco-friendly, using renewable energy to deliver significant energy savings in the business. Invest NI’s support is enabling us to fully implement our investment plans in line with business ambitions.”

