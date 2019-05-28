Talking café launched at Dalriada House

LAST Wednesday saw the launch of a new Talking Café/Community Hub at Dalriada House, Ballycastle.

The initiative is the result of a joint partnership between Moyle Community Care Team and Living Well Moyle.

The Talking Café/Community Hub is a space for the community to call in, have a cup of tea and a chat with members of the Moyle Community Care Team and Living Well Moyle to seek support and advice and be signposted to agencies which may be helpful to them and their needs.

It is also a space to interact through playing board games, craft and art as well as sharing interests and hobbies.

At the first meeting, Bronagh McFadden , Community Navigator, gave a talk on her role and how she can be contacted with queries or concerns, which she will endeavour to answer/advise or signpost to agencies for support.

Robin Anderson, Community Care Manager, also spoke to the Group and explained to those gathered why the group was formed and the role it's hoped the group will play within the community.

Community Care staff from the Community Care Team, Social Work and Community Nurses were also in attendance.

Fiona Kennedy, Co-ordinator Living Well Moyle said “It was an enjoyable afternoon and lovely for staff to mingle and talk to folk – there was a buzz in the room, fun and laughter – it was good medicine. Connecting/socialising, sadly as a society, we are doing less of, especially in older years and as health declines – connecting with others is medically proven to enhance and boost our well-being and I would encourage us all to ‘connect’ – I always say try something once – you never know, you may find that you enjoy it.”

The next event will be held on 12 June in Dalriada House, Dalriada Hospital Site from 3pm – 4.30pm.

For further information or to register to attend please email livingwell@ageni.org or telephone, Fiona Kennedy, Living Well Co-ordinator 074359 68376 or Joanne McNaughton, Moyle Community Care Team, 028 276 62651. (for arrangement /catering purposes only)