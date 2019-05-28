Giant rise in parking tickets!

A UUP Cllr has called for a new strategic approach at the Giant's Causeway after figures showed that parking tickets issues from January to March this year was almost double of last year's.

The Chronicle can reveal that there was a rise of just over 73% of on-street penalty charge notices (PCN) at the Giant's Causeway in the first three months of 2019.

This rise stems from motorists parking their cars on double yellow lines and then entering the Giant's Causeway site.

There were 52 tickets issued between January to March last year, with this number rising to 90 in the same period of 2019.

Councillor Joan Baird, who lives near the Giant’s Causeway, insists a new ‘strategic approach’ is required to address the ongoing issue.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Cllr Baird said: “I hear complaints every day about parking in and around the Giant’s Causeway.

“A big part of the problem is that people come to the site and are hit with a massive charge for parking their vehicle and are being ripped off.

“There is space for overspill parking but I rarely see that being used, so then people run the gauntlet of parking on the double yellow lines and getting caught.

“There needs to be a new strategic approach as local people are having their homes and fields blocked by other vehicles and the road is extremely narrow, therefore it is an accident waiting to happen.

“I’m not surprised there is a rise in parking tickets, but it is giving us a bad name as tourists are often hit with paying a hefty fine.”

According to statistics from the Department of Infrastructure, a total of 928 PCN's were issued between January to March last year throughout towns and villages within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

However, between the same time frame this year, a total of 1060 PCN's were handed out, marking an overall increase of 14.2%.

