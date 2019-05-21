Rathlin Island to feature in Tourism Ireland’s global campaign for 2020

TOURISM Ireland kicked off filming for phase two of its global advertising campaign this week.

The footage will be used to create new TV, cinema and online ads and will reach millions of potential visitors around the world.

Locations and attractions which will feature in this second phase of Tourism Ireland’s campaign include Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, the walled city of Derry, Seamus Heaney HomePlace and Hillsborough Castle.

The ads will go live in early 2020, in Tourism Ireland's top overseas markets – Britain, the US, France and Germany – to kickstart the tourism season for next year.

The campaign will then roll out further in other markets, including Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

“Our ‘Fill Your Heart With Ireland’ campaign presents Tourism Ireland with a great opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland.

It’s designed to drive continued growth in overseas tourism to Northern Ireland and to encourage visitors to travel off-peak,” said Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director.

“We’re featuring locations that are less well-known amongst overseas visitors and focusing on ‘soft adventure’ activities, such as horse-riding, walking and stand-up paddle boarding.”

This is the second phase of Tourism Ireland’s first major campaign in seven years; phase one reached an estimated 120 million people in our top markets this spring.

As in phase one, which was created in autumn 2018, the campaign is being shot by Swedish director Patrik Gyllström and features a married couple from Sweden wearing custom-made technology to track their physiological responses to the various locations – demonstrating the heart-filling effect that Northern Ireland has on our overseas visitors!