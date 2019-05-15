Meet 'The Alzheimer's Lady' as she walks the coastline in aid of ARUK

KAREN PENNY is walking the coasts of Ireland and the UK to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research as part of her 'adventure of a lifetime'!

Essentially, this walk means Karen will be walking for almost four years, covering 15 miles per day.

The Chronicle caught up with her for a chat, which you can read in next week's paper, but in the mean time keep an eye out for Karen who will be in the Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle areas from Friday and over the weekend.

To date, Karen has raised £31,500 for Alzheimer's Research and is always grateful for any donation, no matter how small.

Karen, who is from Gower Peninsula in South Wales, is a volunteer Ranger for the National Trust and although she carries her 22kilo rucksack on her back which holds her tent, she says she has only needed to use it a handful of times over the past five months.

Karen said: “People have been so very kind to me and have been putting me up and offering me a room for the night, but otherwise I try to find a safe space to put my tent up for the night, but hotels and B&Bs have been very good.”

Karen said she has received lots of support as she walks, starting in Rosslare Ireland on Feb 5 intending to walk in a clockwise direction around Ireland, finishing her Irish leg of the journey in Autumn 2019.

She will then head to Fishguard and go North along the Welsh Coastline and clockwise around mainland UK. Her goal is to walk at least 20 of the largest islands.

If you want to donate you can either see Karen along the way or go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thepennyrollson and keep an eye on the next issue of The Chronicle to hear about Karen's journey.