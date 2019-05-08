Local attractions bid for funding boost

A competition launched by George Best Belfast City Airport in partnership with Tourism NI to find the public’s favourite small visitor attraction in Northern Ireland is reaching its final stages as voting reaches a climax this Sunday.

A shortlist of 32 attractions and experiences are competing to win the prize of £30,000 free marketing support including £20,000 of branding on site at Belfast City Airport and £10,000 of online support through the airport’s digital channels.

The shortlisted attractions and experiences currently feature on the airport’s Facebook page, with the most popular from each of the eleven Council areas progressing to the final, when a judging panel will visit, experience and score each of the attractions to select the winner.

Members of the public in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have until Sunday 12th May to cast their vote for their favourite of three attractions from the local area:

- Aquaholics Sea Safari Trips

- Causeway Lass Deep sea fishing

- RSPB Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre

Katy Best, Commercial and Marketing Director at Belfast City Airport, commented: "Belfast City Airport is an important gateway for travellers and connects Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK and Europe. With more than 2.5 million passengers travelling through the airport annually, the winning attraction or experience will be exposed to a huge number of both local and overseas visitors."



The £20,000 of free advertising on offer at the airport will be offered across a range of formats within the terminal, while the £10,000 of digital support will include activities such as email solus campaigns and social media takeovers.



John McGrillen, CEO at Tourism NI, said: "Our focus is on encouraging visitors to extend their stay in the region, and this competition should raise awareness of the huge choice of attractions and experiences visitors have when they arrive in Northern Ireland.



"Smaller visitor attractions and experiences are extremely important contributors to the tourism industry, and so we are delighted to have partnered with Belfast City Airport for what I’m sure will be a very successful initiative."



To make your vote before Sunday 12th May, please visit the Belfast City Airport’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/belfastcityairport and like the image of your favourite attraction on the pinned post.