Freddy’s life cut tragically short

THE COMMUNITY of Loughgiel and further afield has been left devastated by the death of a young man in a tragic car crash not far from the village.

The young man, named locally as Freddy McKendry, was killed in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Altnahinch Road just before 11pm on Sunday night.

Commenting, local Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane said: “This is devastating news for the community.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the McKendry family, there is a large family network well liked and respected across Loughgiel and wider north Antrim areas.

“This is another tragic death of a young person on our roads and on a bank holiday when people are in good spirits. It is so poignant that a young life has came to such a tragic end.

“But the community is strong and resilient and will rally round, everyone will help the family through the difficult days, weeks and months ahead.”

TRIBUTES

Freddy's social media page was flooded with tributes from heartbroken family, friends and acquaintances.

One read: “Heartbroken over the news, you were one of the most genuine and innocent fellas I had the pleasure of knowing rest in peace friend.”

More posts painted a picture of the young man as a friend to many, a happy sort who liked to socialise with his large circle of friends and extended family.

Others' posted: “You wouldn't know what's round the corner, a life taken far too soon.” “You will be truly missed, a true legend.”

