Distillery plan on track

PLANS for a new multi-million pound distillery in Bushmills have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

As revealed in the Chronicle earlier this month the firm is seeking new facilities as part of multi-million pound expansion plans aimed at addressing a world wide surge in demand for Irish whiskey

The proposed basalt-clad distillery, boiler house and barrel store was approved by the council's planing committee last Wednesday

Afterwards, Colum Egan, Master Distiller at the Old Bushmills Distillery, said: “We are thrilled to receive planning permission to build additional distilling capacity on the site of the current distillery.

“We’ve been liaising with the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council for over a year on the application so we are delighted to get this green light to produce even more Bushmills for whiskey drinkers around the world.

“Our plans for building additional distilling capacity is part of our £60M plan to double production capacity over the next five years to meet the increasing demand for our portfolio of single malt and premium blended Irish whiskeys.

“As part of this investment, we plan to start building 29 additional maturation warehouses this year to support the long-term growth of The Old Bushmills Distillery, so it’s a very exciting time for Bushmills and our industry.”