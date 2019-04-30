The sky is the limit

BUSHMILLS man John Borland has revealed exciting plans that could see up to 30 local jobs created over the next two years in his new premises in Ballymoney.

The Managing Director of Payescape, currently based at the Acorn Centre, Mr John Borland recently took possession of the keys of the former Dunnes Stores on Church Street and has outlined his vision for the building in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle.

Mr Borland said: “It is a long term plan, there is a lot of refurbishment work to be done but the team are very excited at the purchase of this property and at the prospect of moving down into the town. We have ambitious plans to create a great working environment.”

Payescape provide Cloud based Payroll System products and services to over a 1,000 customers worldwide, who have payroll needs in the UK.

Services include an online portal where clients can access their account and key in employee details, hours worked, salary etc, from their own computer or phone.

MAJOR RE-FURB

Negotiations with Dunnes Stores got underway last summer,

Explaining the move, he said: “We were outgrowing our current premises and were looking about.

“There seemed nothing suitable in Ballymoney, then someone said 'look at Dunnes', which is what we did.”

The premises, which had been empty for five years, is 17,000 sq feet in total, 7000 on the ground floor, 7000 on the first, and 3000 on the top floor.

