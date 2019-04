On Friday April 19 around 5.30pm, emergency services received a report of a male requiring assistance at Ballintoy.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine along with the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199, Air Ambulance, RNLI, Police and Ambulance crews were tasked.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: ‘As our specialist Coastguard rope rescue teams we’re setting up to go over the cliff, the Coastguard Helicopter was able to winch the man to safety.”